Roma eliminate Barcelona, Pallotta: 'I hope Juve do the same with Real Madrid'
11 April at 13:40Roma president James Pallotta was absolutely cheerful after his side’s 3-0 win over Barcelona. The American businessman revealed that his Juventus counterpart Andrea Agnelli texted him immediately after the final whistle of yesterday’s game. “He sent me a text straight away”, Pallotta said.
“We are opponents in Italy but right now it’s like being together for us. We represent Italian football in Europe but we are also allies when it comes to talk about the Serie A, we want the league to become similar to Premier League and La Liga. It’s nice that Andrea and other clubs congratulated us.”
“I’d like to see Juventus do the same we did yesterday. It would be amazing for Italian football. I can only wish them good luck for tonight.”
Pallotta has been hugely criticized by Roma fans over the last few years but yesterday’s amazing win could be the beginning of a new chapter for Roma and their fans and president.
