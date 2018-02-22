Roma enter race to sign Real outcast Ceballos
27 March at 16:05Serie A giants AS Roma have now joined the race to sign Real Madrid outcast Dani Ceballos, CalcioMercato understand.
The 21-year-old Ceballos, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Real Betis this past summer for a fee in the region of 18 million euros, has failed to break into the first team so far. He has made just two starts this season, making seven appearances from the bench, scoring twice. He has appeared thrice in the Copa del Rey, appearing four times from the bench in the UEFA Champions League.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Monchi sees Ceballos as a player that they can sign in the upcoming summer, with the player struggling to break into the first team at Real Madrid.
While Liverpool and Arsenal are also told to be interested in Ceballos, the player recently talked up his future. He said: "Until the end of the season, many things can happen. But I have a contract with Real, nothing and no one will take away my hope."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
