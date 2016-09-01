Roma eyeing move for Barcelona right-back
30 January at 13:20Serie A giants Roma reportedly want to sign Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal this month, with Emerson Palmieri now set to join Chelsea, report Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 28-year-old Vidal has hardly been a regular at Barcelona since he arrived from Sevilla under the tutelage of Luis Enrique. This season, he has made three starts for the Catalan side, making seven appearances from the bench. He has scored once and assisted once.
Gazzetta say that despite having just one left-back in Aleksandar Kolarov in the side, Eusebio di Francesco wants to sign a right-back in Vidal. Talks have been held in the last few days already with an initial loan deal proposed and it will followed by a permanent purchase of about 10 million euros in the summer.
The equation though, has changed since yesterday. Vidal is yet to convince Barcelona that he wants to leave this month. Roma have already eyed replacements. And Montpellier right-back Nordi Mukiele is a one. RB Leipzig are also said to be after him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
