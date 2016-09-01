Roma fans call for di Francesco’s firing

Fed up with nearly two months of horrendous form, Roma fans have begun calling for manager Eusebio di Francesco to be fired.



Roma’s woes deepened last night as they dropped a home match to Atalanta, 2-1, despite the visitors fielding only 10-men for more than 45 minutes. Their struggles began immediately after defeating Lazio 2-1 in the Derby della Capitale on November 18th.



Since then, Roma has stumbled to a 3-4-3 (12 pts.) including only scoring nine goals in those 10 games. They’ve now dropped out of the top-4 places in Serie A, and are only in a Europa League spot.



Check the gallery below to see some of the best tweet calling for di Francesco’s job: