Roma fans call for di Francesco’s firing
07 January at 15:00Fed up with nearly two months of horrendous form, Roma fans have begun calling for manager Eusebio di Francesco to be fired.
Roma’s woes deepened last night as they dropped a home match to Atalanta, 2-1, despite the visitors fielding only 10-men for more than 45 minutes. Their struggles began immediately after defeating Lazio 2-1 in the Derby della Capitale on November 18th.
Since then, Roma has stumbled to a 3-4-3 (12 pts.) including only scoring nine goals in those 10 games. They’ve now dropped out of the top-4 places in Serie A, and are only in a Europa League spot.
Check the gallery below to see some of the best tweet calling for di Francesco’s job:
Go to comments