AS Roma fans are far from happy right now given the rumors that Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko and Italian full-back Emerson Palmieri are going to be sold by the club hierarchy to balance the books.



Meanwhile rumors regarding a departure for Radja Nainggolan refuse to go away which propmpted Roma's hardcore fans, the Ultras, to protest how American owner and President James Pallotta is running the club. Before the match against Sampdoria at home hundreds of US dollar bills were handed out with Pallotta's face photoshopped in. During the match many chants were sung against Pallotta and his ownership.



The match ended in a 0-1 defeat after Duvan Zapata scored the only goal of the match. A hurricane of jeers and boos filled up the Stadio Olimpico after the match.



