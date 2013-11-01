Roma fans want Ancelotti
07 January at 15:40In 2017 many Italians desired Carlo Ancelotti take the reigns as the national team manager. In 2018, it’s now Roma fans who want him to stand behind the touchline.
Earlier today we reported on some Giallorossi faithful having already lost faith in Eusebio di Francesco after only half-a-season behind the bench. His low approval at Stadio Olimpico is a staggering fall from less than two months ago, when he was hailed by those same fans after winning the Derby della Capitale, and topping Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in Champions League play.
Having only scored nine goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions, and falling, not only out of the Scudetto race but, out of the top-4 teams in Serie A, Roma fans want change. On social media, during last night’s disappointing loss to Atalanta, fans were calling for Ancelotti to take di Francesco’s role.
It may be a pipe dream, but for Roma fans, Ancelotti represents hope.
