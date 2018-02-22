Roma, Fazio: ‘Salah is not Liverpool’s only threat’
23 April at 12:20Roma defender Federico Fazio has spoken to Corriere della Sera ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Anfield. Here is what he had to say:
“Salah? It will be a great challenge. We know him very well and he knows us well, though he was part of Spalletti’s Roma and not that of Di Francesco. That said, Liverpool are not just Salah. If we only concentrate on stopping him, we would be making a huge mistake.
“Since I was a child, my passion has always been football. It was a dream, then it became my profession. Football is not the most important thing in the world, but it can be the most beautiful thing in the world. Argentina, Spain and Italy, in this sense, are very similar.
“Return to Argentina? I could stay in Rome or choose to live in Seville, which is where my wife is from. Women always decide.”
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
