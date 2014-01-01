Roma’s pursuit of West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli looks set to end in failure after the 28-year-old Algerian stated that he wants to remain at his current employer.



The subject of huge transfer speculation over an imminent departure from The Hammers, Feghouli told Sky Sports that; “I’m very happy here and have no intention of leaving the club”. The Giallorossi had been looking to take the player on an initial loan-deal before completing a €12 million transfer next summer.



Having already given up the chase for Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda, it looked as though Feghouli was edging closer to a move to Serie A but having confirmed he wishes to remain at the London Stadium, it seems as though the Roman’s will have to look elsewhere for striking reinforcements this month.



Having not been selected for the Algerian squad for the AFCON 2017 tournament, Feghouli’s immediate club future looks likely to remain in the English capital.