Roma financial struggles put Real Madrid, Man Utd and Liverpool on alert
11 February at 11:15Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United will be closely monitoring the financial situation of Roma until the end of the season.
According to a report of La Repubblica, in fact, the giallorossi need to cash in € 30 million by the end of June and the sale of one of their big players may help them to overcome their financial issues.
Roma are one of the clubs that need to respect the Financial Fair Play and Uefa expects the giallorossi to have their books in order by the 30th of June.
Alisson and Nainggolan are the top players that Roma could decide to sell at the end of the current campaign and that’s exactly why Liverpool, Man Utd and Liverpool are monitoring what’s going on in Rome right now.
Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with signing the Brazilian goalkeeper, whilst Manchester United are long time admirers of Nainggolan who, however, could be leaving Roma to end up playing in Chine next June.
