Roma have scored four goals in three of their last four Serie A meetings against Fiorentina (W3 D1).



Roma have won their last five home games against Fiorentina in Serie A, scoring at least two goals in each match.



Roma have won six of their last eight Serie A games (D1 L1), after picking up just one win in their previous eight (D4 L3).



Fiorentina have won their last five league games: only once before have they won six in a row in Serie A (1960).



Fiorentina are unbeaten in four away league games (W3 D1) – the last time they reached five was back in May 2014.



Nine of Roma’s last 10 goals in all competitions have arrived in the second half.



Fiorentina have conceded only 23 shots on target in their last eight Serie A games, as many as in the previous four.