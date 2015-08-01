Roma focus on €20m Liverpool target after Everton refuse loan bid for winger
02 January at 14:59Roma have failed in their latest transfer market bid… one for Everton wantaway Gerard Deulofeu!
This is reported to have convinced the Giallorossi to focus their efforts entirely on Gregoire Defrel, who is also wanted by Liverpool.
Deulofeu was recently the subject of a double refusal from the Toffees, who shot down both the Giallorossi and rivals AC Milan, the latter of whom had offered a straight loan deal (via Milan News).
Roma's dream is to reinforce their attack ahead of upcoming African Cup of Nations, where Mo Salah is set to represent his native Egypt. Alessandro Florenzi is still injured, too.
The Giallorossi are also very interested in Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez, who has netted 13 Serie A goals and added as many assists for the Orobici since joining them in 2014.
Roma’s problem, however, is that they have to balance the books: this explains their recent moves to get Torino to buy Iago Falque outright for €6m and also nab Juan Iturbe, something Eurosport claim has already happened.
The trouble, however, is that they’re clearly not offering enough for either Defrel or Gomez. Defrel was mentioned as a potential target last week by the Corriere dello Sport, and we reported that the Neroverdi wanted something in the region of €20-22m for their star man, who has netted six Serie A goals this season, and added one assist.
