Roma full-back set for surprise return to Brazil?
17 February at 14:50The transfer window in Italy is closed, but that does not stop teams in other countries from buying players plying their trade in Serie A. Indeed, Roma right-back Bruno Peres could be destined to leave the Giallorossi within the next few weeks.
Brazilian clubs such as Santos and Grêmio are looking to strengthen their respective squads ahead of the Copa Libertadores getting underway, and have identified the 27-year-old São Paulo native as an ideal reinforcement.
According to Rai Sport, he will be allowed to leave Trigoria should an acceptable offer arrive. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has continuously opted to deploy Alessandro Florenzi at right-back rather than entrust Peres with a starting role.
With summer arrival Rick Karsdorp due to return to action shortly after a long-term injury, it seems likely that he will find himself even further down the pecking order.
Liga NOS giants Benfica had been linked with a move for him during the January window, though a deal failed to materialise. However, there is a chance he could still depart the Italian capital before long.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
