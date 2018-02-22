Roma, Gandini explains Dzeko’s Chelsea snub, warns Liverpool and Real over Alisson

Roma’s CEO Umberto Gandini talked to Radio Rai on Monday morning to explain why Edin Dzeko did decide to snub a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window. “It’s a vital player for us, we are happy to have him with us. We could have sold him, we evaluated everything nut in the end we decided to continue together. He is so important for our style of play, even when he doesn’t score. We are so happy for his performances”, the former AC Milan director said.



Roma eventually sold Emerson to Chelsea this past January and their star goalkeeper Alisson is reported to be a transfer target of Liverpool and Real Madrid.



“We are not thinking about selling our best players. Right now we are living a very important phase of our season. This club have always changed many players to improve. The transfer window is dynamic, there big teams that change their identity to improve and not for economical reasons.”

