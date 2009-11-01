Gandini hits out at Dzeko's agent as Chelsea talks stall
29 January at 10:15Roma general director Umberto Gandini talked to Sky Sport after the giallorossi 1-0 home defeat against Sampdoria: “The project is not at risk. It’s a bad moment for us. We are not winning as much games as we used to and performances are not the same we were used to at the beginning of the season.”
“We a plan and a budget that we are respecting. Nothing has happened so far. We’re struggling but the problem is not the transfer window. Tough times begun before that. We’ve been struggling in the last few weeks, the break did not come in the right moment.”
“As a club, I think we are improving. We have the manager we wanted and we have a very good squad. Being at Roma is no joke, now we must get back on track.”
“Dzeko? There are offers, we are in talks. Sometimes three people must agree a deal: the club, the player and somebody else who is close to the player…”
Go to comments