Alisson, Roma goalkeeper, spoke to Sky Sport on the upcoming season: ''I expect a great year, I want to give my best in every game. Last season we just missed the Scudetto, but this year we have to improve. It's important to always be there. Last year? You do not have to be stronger on paper but one the field. All of us have to show our desire to win. The Serie A level has risen, it will be a difficult championship but we are ready.

ON A NEW LEAGUE - I had a year of waiting, it was not easy, but this has allowed me to better understand about European and Italian football. It is not a big change from South America, but there are small differences. I have worked well in this preparation, for me the debut in Serie A will be a very important moment.”

ON THE SCUDETTO RACE - “Favorite for the Scudetto? In my opinion, we are strong, and we must be focused throughout the season. The only team ahead of us and all the others is Juventus. We really want to win and we're pointing to the Scudetto."