Roma are in pole position for PSG flop Jesé Rodriguez, though the Spaniard has been tailed by Liverpool and has been offered to AC Milan.

Roma have already met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss the transaction. Our sources tell us that PSG believe that a loan is the best option for their player.

With Julian Draxler arriving for €40 million, the 23-year-old is running out of time and space.

The Gran Canarias native is said to prefer home club UD Las Palmas.

But the latter’s president confirmed today

The Giallorossi would need attacking options for January, seeing as Mo Salah is off to the AFCON and Alessandro Florenzi is still injured.

Milan were, however, offered Jesé by some intermediaries, but simply can't afford his €3m salary.

The Rossoneri would also need to get both owners (the old and new) to approve the small sum PSG want. Having just offed Luis Adriano (who also earned €3m), this kind of deal doesn't look likely.