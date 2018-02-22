Roma, here is what Monchi had to say on Balotelli...

Roma played against Fiorentina earlier on at the Olimpico in Rome as their sporting director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the game. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Roma? We always work hard to try and improve the team year in and year out. This is my job and I will keep on doing so. This Roma team are pretty strong and I think that the Barcelona defeat helped increase the mental strength of this team. Pellegrini? Well we are working on his contract renewal yes. We have been talking to Mino Raiola and we are headed in the right direction. Even so, there is nothing that is official yet. We are hopeful that a deal will be reached between the involved parties. Balotelli to Roma? I only recently spoke to Raiola about Pellegrini, who has been playing very well for us. I did not talk to him about Mario Balotelli at all...".



Roma are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings but they will have to watch out as teams behind them are slowly catching up...