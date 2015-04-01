"A disaster." This was the word used by Di Francesco to comment on Roma’s 4-1 friendly loss Celta Vigo. In Spain, Roma directors saw a team that needs to work hard but also needs some help on the market. For this Baldissoni and Monchi had a summit in Trigoria: the topic of the day was the Mahrez deal and the search for a new defender.

MAHREZ - Rome has pushed up to its maximum efforts for Mahrez, offering 35 million EUR. This is very important for a company of Rome's economic availability, and it would make Algerian the Giallo's most expensive player in history along with Batistuta. For this reason Monchi does not intend to move further and has launched an ultimatum to Leicester with a deadline of midnight on August 15. Roma remains confident in the closing of the deal, focusing in particular on the will of the player and his agent, who are determined to do everything to make the deal come true. The Giallorosso consider an important step forward for Mahrez, which will put pressure on Leicester to lower its demands so as to find a meeting point.

DEFENDER - Monchi and Baldissoni also talked about a defender, not having filled the gap left by Rudiger's departure. This preseason showed more than a few holes in the Giallorossi defense, as DiFrancesco wants a defense that can play high up the field, and who are capable of holding opponents on a short pitch and managing the ball from the back. Up to here neither Fazio nor Juan Jesus have convinced. The two played together on three occasions (against Tottenham, Juve and Celta Vigo) and often disappointed. That's why Roma will be looking for a quick and strong physically defense, capable of handling a high line. A player with the features of Manolas, another sure player of his role. The bout then falls between Fazio and Jesus, who played all the games of the preseason (except that against Sevilla), while Moreno is considered a simple alternative in this role. The search now starts for a reliable defender who can give a new balance to Di Francesco's Roma.