Roma hope as Fellaini hints at Man Utd exit
27 December at 10:45Serie A giants Roma are being linked with a summer move for Marouane Fellaini. The Manchester United midfielder will see his contract expire at the end of the season and several reports claim he has rejected a chance to pen a new deal with the Red Devils.
Roma are not the only club to have been linked with signing the 30-year-old as Juventus were also reported to be monitoring the player last month. Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively found out that the Serie A champions are not interested in signing the Man Utd star.
Fellaini, however, has given Roma hope as he has left the door open to a potential move away from the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
"I have something in my head but I cannot tell you. This is my tenth season in England. Except for the very first at Manchester, I only knew good times”, Belgian told Humo.be.
"I'm still here. If Manchester did not want me anymore, they would have said that for a long time. They made a proposal, probably one will follow.
"Whether I will accept it I do not know. You cannot arrange something like that in a jiffy."
