Roma hopes boosted by injury to Barcelona midfielder
16 March at 16:00Roma fans could be forgiven for thinking the worst when their side was drawn against the mighty Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals earlier today.
However, Giallorossi supporters may just find a faint glimour of hope in the fact that Blaugrana midfielder Sergio Busquets will definitely miss the first leg through injury. In fact, there is a chance he may not be fit in time for the return match at the Stadio Olimpico either.
The Spaniard has long been regarded as one of the unsung heroes of this all conquering Barça side. There have no like for like replacement and there is no one else in the squad with the same characteristics as the 29-year-old.
Coach Ernesto Valverde will therefore be forced to adapt and could change formation in order to provide his defence with extra cover in front of them. One solution could be to deploy either Ivan Rakitić or Paulinho in a slightly deeper role than they are accustomed to.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
