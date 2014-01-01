Jesé Rodriguez is being contended by half of Europe, but a new report has one Serie A team in the lead for the PSG disappointment.

The Sun claim that the 23-year-old is inching closer to Roma, who need a winger to replace Mo Salah.

We revealed in our exclusive a few days ago that the Giallorossi had already met Nasser Al Khelaifi to discuss the transaction.



They are under particular pressure because of their Egyptian star's AFCON absence, as well as Juan Iturbe’s failure to do anything with the ball.

Liverpool, Milan and Spurs are also in the race for Jese’, as well as UD Las Palmas, whose president recently bemoaned the fact that his club couldn't afford the €25 million man.



Jese' came to Paris looking for regular football after never starting more than seven league games a season for Real Madrid, his formative club.



Things have gone horrifically so far, the Spaniard expected to be an alternative to Angel Di Maria, but only starting one Ligue 1 game so far, scoring once in nine total appearances.