Roma could rival Arsenal and Barcelona for Juventus Coach Max Allegri, a Giallorossi legend claims.

Roberto Pruzzo believes that the Capitoline side will be tempted to get Allegri if he leaves Juventus.

“A lot of things have been said about Roma, and the Spalletti issue,” the former Roma legend told

“I hear voices from Turin that are still underground, namely, that Roma could be looking for their Coach in Italy.

“Am I speaking of Allegri? I don’t know if Roma can get him, but I think they’ll try…”

Allegri has been linked with a departure for London, with his recent tiff with Leonardo Bonucci potentially pushing him over the edge.

Pruzzo also believes that Roma can come back and qualify for the next stage of the Europa League, despite losing 4-2 on the road to Lyon.

“It’ll be a complicated game but it doesn’t seem impossible for Roma, it’s doable. Roma have one problem: to not concede.”