CalcioMercato have learnt that Roma are indecisive about signing Michy Batshuayi on loan in the deal that will take Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old Batshuayi has failed to break into the Chelsea first-team since joining and his time on the pitch this season has been limited because of Alvaro Morata’s presence up front. The Belgian has appeared only 12 times this season, out of which nine have starts. And the Blues seem willing to hand him to Roma on a season-long loan in a bid to land Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri this month.

While Roma are being offered a 50 million euros fee plus a ten million bonus by Chelsea for Dzeko and Emerson, the Blues are attempting to include Batshuayi’s loan deal in the process, as Roma need a striker who can replace Dzeko. But the giallorossi have their doubts about the former Marseille man.

They prefer investing in a new striker and would want to sign one permanently rather than getting Batshuayi on loan. More so, the striker has already played in the Champions League and won’t be of any use to Eusebio di Francesco’s men in the competition. The fact that Juventus did not do a deal with Marseille for Batshuayi before he joined Chelsea is a factor that is playing on Roma’s mind as well.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)