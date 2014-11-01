Roma, Inter and PSG are on Manolas

Inter and a few big EPL clubs aren't the only ones who are after Roma defender Kostas Manolas, as French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also very interested in him. PSG did have some contacts with Roma for Manolas during their meeting for Jesé but in the end talks broke down for the Spanish striker.



Emery's club still have interest in Manolas for next summer as Roma wil surely receive many offers for their star defender. Manolas still hasn't renewed his contract with Roma.



Spalletti's club are having a good season so far as Roma are currently the second best team in the Italian Serie A standings. They are set to take on Udinese tomorrow as they hope to get closer to first placed Juventus. Allegri's club are hoping to maintain their position in the standings as this would be their 6th straight league title which would be a Serie A record.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)