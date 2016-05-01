Roma interest in Chelsea and Man Utd midfield target confirmed

Atalanta President Luca Percassi has released an interview with Radio Uno to talk about his side’s amazing Serie A campaign. La Dea sits four in the table and is likely to gain access to Europe next season. Many youngsters of Atalanta have been claiming the spotlight this season with players like Mattia Caldara and Roberto Gagliardini who have already been signed by Juventus and Inter respectively.



Franck Kessie is the next Atalanta star that will join a bigger club. The best European sides are being linked with a summer swoop for the Ivory Coast International and AS Roma are said to be in pole position for his signing despite Chelsea and Manchester United have already made contact with the agent of the 20-year-old.



“We have lot of requests for him and Gomez”, Percassi said.



“Our team is young and of course it attracts the interest of many other clubs.”



“As for Kessie, AS Roma are really interested. They believe he’s a very versatile player and of course a big club like them are following him.”

