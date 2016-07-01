Roma interested in bringing Real Madrid midfielder back to Serie A
03 February at 18:00According to Spanish portal Don Balon, Roma are monitoring the situation of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovačić with a view to signing him in the summer.
The former Inter regista has found playing time hard to come by under the leadership of Zinedine Zidane, and could be tempted by the idea of a return to Italy.
The Croatian is under contract with Los Blancos until 2021, though it seems unlikely he will see his deal out unless he is able to secure a starting berth more regularly.
He had been linked with a loan move to the Nerazzurri during the latter stages of last month’s transfer window, though such a deal failed to materialise. There had even been suggestions that his return to San Siro could be part of a deal to take Mauro Icardi to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Only time will tell whether the 23-year-old leaves the Spanish capital in order to pull on the Giallorossi shirt next season.
(Don Balon)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
