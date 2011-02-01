Roma are sniffing around London for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Expected to be the long-term solution at centre-back, the talented defender has lost his starting berth at Stamford Bridge, and hasn’t been helped by a major injury last season.

The 22-year-old has played only seven Premier League minutes this season, and has two more years on his deal, which expires in 2019.

Italian Coach Antonio Conte is reported by the Daily Express to be willing to loan Zouma, who himself could be open to a permanent move if he doesn’t play regularly for the Blues,

He was recently quoted as saying that he liked Chelsea, but that at his age he needs to have more playing time.

"We'll have to see how the second half of the season goes," Zouma said.

“We'll have to talk, because I'm young, and it's at my age that you have to play the most.

"For the moment, I'm waiting, I'm happy the team is winning, even if at a moment in time, I'm going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team.

"There will be discussions, but once again, I'm not worried about all that. For the moment, it's the team that counts."

Zouma has only played 40 Premier League games since joining the Blues from Saint-Etienne in 2014.