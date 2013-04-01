It’s as bad as we expected. Alessandro Florenzi’s 2016-2017 season looks to be well and truly over, as doctors found that the Italy international and AS Roma star has torn his right ACL once again.

Florenzi sustained an injury in training yesterday, and it is not believed that the muscle in question has once again been separated from the bone.

Were the ACL to have been torn again, Florenzi is set to miss 6-7 months, effectively ensuring that he is away from football for almost a year.

He initially tored the ligament in question in last October, when Roma came away from Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium with a 3-1 win.

This is generally bad news for one of Calcio’s nice guys, last seen enjoying himself at Euro 2016 and undergoing a Neapolitan exam with room-mates Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

and is set to perform an exploratory arthroscopy on the 25-year-old’s legtomorrow.