Roma join Arsenal in the race for Freiburg starlet
29 March at 14:20Serie A giants AS Roma have joined the race to sign Bundesliga side Freiburg's Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu.
The 21-year-old Soyuncu is a central defender by trade and has been one of Freiburg's most impressive performers this season. The Turk has appeared in 21 Bundesliga games for Freiburg, scoring once. He has appeared twice in the Europa League and just as many times in the DFB Pokal.
CalcioMercato understand that Roma sporting director Monchi sees Soyuncu as a player who will be ideal for the giallorossi and really likes him. Arsenal too, as Daily Mail have previously reported, are one of the defender's biggest admirers.
It is said that Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is already willing to make an offer for the defender, for whom Freiburg are demanding a fee of about 30 million euros from the potential suitors.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
