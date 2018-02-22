Roma join Liverpool and Juventus in race to land Real Madrid star
06 March at 14:45According to the latest reports from Spanish media outlet Don Balón, Roma are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in the summer.
The 21-year-old has grown increasingly frustrated by the lack of game time he has been afforded since joining Los Blancos from Real Betis last year. Consequently, he has decided he will try his luck elsewhere next season in an attempt to get his career back on track.
Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is said to be a big admirer of the Utrera native, and believes he would be an ideal fit for Eusebio Di Francesco’s midfield.
It is an open secret that they are in the process of identifying long-term replacements for the likes of Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman, while Ceballos certainly fits that bill.
However, they will face stiff competition as both Liverpool and Juventus have also shown an interest in luring the player away from the Santiago Bernabéu.
(Don Balón)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments