Roma have joined AC Milan in the race for Alejandro Gomez.

The 29-year-old playmaker has been sensational this season, enough to attract interest from the best teams in Calcio.

He was there mainly to talk about fellow client Daniele Baselli, but he was also talking about Gomez, with Roma possibly set to dump Diego Perotti, who has lost his starting job with the Giallorossi.

El Papu has scored 15 goals and ten assists in Serie A action, proving that he is one of Calcio’s most interesting attacking midfielders.

He recently said that he wanted to play for a “big club”, too:

“Will I play here next season? On the one hand I’d love it because I’ve helped this club to qualify for the Europa League. On the other hand, however,

, the Atalanta star’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, was in Trigoria last week, Roma’s training camp.I’m 30 already and I’d like to play for a big club. If nobody makes offer to sign me I’m going to stay here, that’s the plan.”