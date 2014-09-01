AS Roma fans can breathe as sigh of relief as two of their main stars will be eligible to play Sunday’s Serie A clash against Juventus, Sky Sport reports.The giallorossi feared bothwould have missed the big Olimpico clash on Sunday but the duo have reportedly trained alongside the rest of the team today and should be fit to play against the Old Lady.Serie A leading scorer, however, will be out of action with an injury at his foot, whilstwill be suspended for the Olimpico showdown.​Juventus, on the other hand, will be without two of their best midfielders against Roma. Claudio Marchisio picked up a muscle injury during today’s training and will be ruled out of the Roma clash, Sami Khedira is also injured and should recover in time for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on the 3of June.​Miralem Pjanic will be suspended for the Coppa Italia final against Lazio next Wednesday which means the Old Lady could be without her best midfielders in one of the most important game of the season next week.