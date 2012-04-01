According to latest reports, Roma are ready to revisit an old flame in the summer transfer window.



Nacho Fernandez, linked with the Giallorossi in transfer windows past, could be targeted once again at the end of the current campaign.

The 28-year-old, has been the subject of much criticism this season as Real’s form has taken a dramatic slump, with many observers believing he will be sacrificed in the summer as part of a huge revamping of the first-team squad.



Los Blancos host Paris Saint-Germain tonight in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter, in what is their only realistic hope of silverware this term.



Defeat to the French side could spell the end for coach Zinedine Zidane and see several big name stars follow in the summer.

Nacho has been with the capital club since 2007 and according to the portal, Roma continue to take a watching brief.