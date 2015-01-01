Roma, Kessie is inches away

Franck Kessié has been one of the best young midfielders this season in the Serie A as he has attracted the interest of many big European clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United.



According to il Corriere dello Sport, it seems like if Kessié is inches away from joining AS Roma. Spalletti's club and Atalanta are very close to finding an agreement that would see Roma dish out 28 million euros for the young rising star. Only a few details are missing as Roma offered the player a five year contract worth 1.5 million euros in annual salary. The player's agent would like to get at least 1.8 million euros per season but an agreement is very close to being reached.



Kessié has appeared in 26 games for Atalanta this season as he scored 7 goals and added 3 assists during that span. He has been a revelation as Roma like him very much so....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)