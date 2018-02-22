"We must take note that from a refereeing perspective with the Spanish you do not win with the good or with the bad. Barcelona and Real Madrid must always be among the top four squads in Europe, Ancelotti knows something about this. You remember the mistakes with Bayern. The only thing to save football is VAR, for this reason, they don’t want it in Europe.”

Strong words indeed, as Pruzzo is implying that there's a conspiracy against the teams unless they're Spanish. Pruzzo played as a striker for Roma between 1978-1988, bagging 106 goals in the process. It remains to be seen if Pruzzo is indeed right about what he's saying, although it doesn't seem likely.

