Roma legends show middle finger to Liverpool badge
24 April at 12:15Roma legends Bruno Conti and Roberto Pruzzo played the 1984 Champions League final between Roma and Liverpool that was won by the Reds after the penalty kicks.
The giallorossi will be looking to take their revenge tonight as Eusebio Di Francesco’s side play at Anfield Road in the opening tie of the Champions League semi-finals.
Both Conti and Pruzzo took a picture in front of Liverpool’s badge at Anfield Road yesterday night, smiling and showing their middle finger: “That Champions League final still hurts after 34 years”, Pruzzo told Premium Sport.
“That’s all I think when I think of Liverpool. That final will hurt me till the end. But that’s what football is about, you know. You always have to look ahead. Today I was talking with my friend Graziani about the penalty kicks saved by Grobbelaar. Ciccio took a huge responsibility and I still thank him today. Even champions make mistakes, sometimes it happens.”
