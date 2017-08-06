Roma: Leicester turn down their bid for Mahrez, as for Cuadrado and Vazquez...
06 August at 19:18Roma have strong interest in Leicester's Riyad Mahrez but the English club aren't budging easily. Roma submitted a third and final offer for the offensive midfielder worth 35 million euros as the offer was turned down, this according to Sky Sport. Leicester won't budge as they keep asking for 40 million pounds (close to 45 million euros) for Mahrez. Since there is close to 10 million euros between Roma's offer and Leicester's demands, Monchi has now started looking for some alternatives. The new Roma sporting director likes Juve's Juan Cuadrado a lot but he likes Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez even more (born in 1991). If Roma decide to abandon the Mahrez deal , then Vazquez will likely become Roma's top priority as they want to add an offensive winger/second striker to their roster.
Vazquez appeared in 50 games in 2016-17 (for Real and the Spain national teams) as he scored 4 goals and added 8 assists on the season. He has a bright future ahead...
