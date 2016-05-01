Roma line up replacement for Napoli and Sevilla target

Stephan El Shaarawy seems unlikely to stay at Roma for much longer, with both Napoli and Sevilla interested in securing the services of the 25-year-old striker. Indeed, he has also been offered to several English Premier League sides, with the Giallorossi keen to free up space on their wage bill for new arrivals.



Meanwhile, sporting director Monchi has already identified the man he wants to replace the former AC Milan star: Matteo Politano. The Sassuolo winger has impressed since leaving Rome as a youngster in search of more first team opportunities. Clearly, he has grown a lot as a player if his former club now wants to bring him home.



Monchi is determined to provide coach Eusebio Di Francesco with some fresh attacking impetus ahead of the second half of the campaign, with the team suffering from a real lack of creativity in games prior to the winter break.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)