No team has ever overturned a 5-2 first-leg defeat away from home in the European Cup/Champions League. The last time there was such a scoreline in a first-leg of the competition was in 1999/00, with Valencia knocking out Lazio 5-3 on aggregate (5-2, 0-1).



The first-leg produced the joint-most goals of any Champions League semi-final game (also seven when Ajax beat Bayern Munich 5-2 in 1995).



Liverpool are yet to lose to Roma in the European Cup/Champions League in four meetings (W2 D2), with one of those draws in the 1984 final (1-1), which Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties in the Stadio Olimpico.



This is Liverpool’s 10th appearance in the semi-final of the European Cup/Champions League – they’ve progressed to the final on seven of the previous nine occasions, losing only in 1964/65 against Internazionale and in 2007/08 against Chelsea.



Roma are appearing in their first European semi-final for 27 years, when they faced Brøndby in the UEFA Cup in 1990/91. Their only previous European Cup/Champions League semi-final was in 1983/84, when they eliminated Dundee United to face Liverpool in the final.