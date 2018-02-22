Roma-Liverpool, Di Francesco: ‘I believe in comeback’

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco talked to Rai tv show Che Tempo Che fa yesterday night and claimed the giallorossi can still qualify for the Champions League final despite losing 5-2 the opening away tie against Liverpool last week.



“We have the objective to qualify for the Champions League finishing among the top four in Italy”, we’ve already done something extraordinary in Europe this season and I believe we can complete a comeback. I think we can make it. Pessimism is reigning in our lives and in our environment but I want everybody to face reality and I think we can make it.”



“I am against violence and what happened in Liverpool before the kick-off has nothing to do with football. They have ruined a great group of fans like the one of Roma.”



“Juventus are the favourites to win the title even if the last word has yet to be spoken. They still have to play in Rome against us.”

