Roma-Liverpool, Florenzi: ‘Something strange happened…’

Roma star Alessandro Florenzi talked in the mixed zone of the Olimpico stadium after the giallorossi 4-2 win against Liverpool yesterday night.



The result, however, was not enough for the giallorossi to qualify for the Champions League final.



“In the 60th minute something strange happened”, Florenzi said referring to Alexander-Arnold handball.



“It’s not fair, it was impossible not to see it. It hurts to be eliminated like that. We also made some mistakes. We could avoid five of the seven goals we conceded. We were not good enough at Anfield and it is also our fault if we have been eliminated.”



“At the beginning of the season I wouldn’t believe we could play a Champions League semi-final. I want to thank our fans. We go out with our heads held high. Liverpool deserves the credit but maybe a final between Roma and Real Madrid may not have had the same appeal…”