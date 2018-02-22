Roma-Liverpool, here are the measures to be taken to ensure security

SHOW GALLERY

After the fights that occured infront of the Anfield stadium last Tuesday between the Liverpool and Roma fans, there will be numerous security measures that will be taken ahead of the return leg in Rome on May 2nd 2018.



THE SECURITY MEASURES - As there will be close to 5 thousand Liverpool fans arriving for their game against Roma, the secuirty measures will be taken to the extremes. From the aeroports to the streets, there will be a lot of security around to check the situation out. First off, there won't be any alcohol available in the streets of Rome (close to the Stadium) from May 1st to May 3rd 2018. Also, there will be a heavy deployement of Police as they will accompany the Liverpool supporters to the stadium. This should help avoid any kind of problems between the two fan bases...



Roma will take on Liverpool as the Roman club will hope for another miracle come May 2nd 2018...