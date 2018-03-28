Roma look to put Kovacic out of Real misery
28 March at 15:00Serie A giants Roma are keen on offering Mateo Kovacic an escape route out of Real Madrid, Corriere dello Sport report.
The 23-year-old Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 and has failed to live upto the expectation that surrounded him when he joined. This season, he has not broken into the first team, starting only six games and appearing eight times from the bench.
Corriere dello Sport report that initial contact by James Palotta for Kovacic has been made with Real Madrid, who are aware of the interest from the giallorossi. The talks were also linked to Real Madrid's interest in Alisson, who Roma will prefer not to keep a part of a possible deal for Kovacic.
Monchi is said to be a keen admirer of Kovacic and many other Croatian talents including Ante Coric, whose signing will be confirmed at the end of the season, but he is aware of the fact that the club will receive a massive transfer fee from Real for Alisson and will not want to make him a part of a possible Kovacic deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments