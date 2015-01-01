Roma look to tie down Man Utd and Barcelona target for life
09 February at 11:15One of Roma sporting director Monchi’s main priorities at the moment is negotiating a new contract with a man many feel is destined to stay in Italy’s capital for life, Alessandro Florenzi.
However, the Giallorossi must ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play regulations before offering the 26-year-old a deal worth at least €3 million per season. This would make him one of the highest paid players in the squad.
With his current agreement set to expire in June 2019, the club intends to effectively tie him to a lifetime contract, as many see him as the rightful heir to Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi’s throne.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Monchi is well aware of the fact other sides are interested in securing his services, including the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona. That said, there is a feeling that Florenzi will allow his heart to make his decision which would absolutely mean staying a Roma player.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
