Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda could be headed to Italy after all.

The London Evening Standard’s Pietro Lezzerini writes that Roma have made an offer for the 20-year-old.

Director of Sport Frederic Massara has been in London for a while looking for reinforcements, with the Giallorossi squad looking a little threadbare.

He has offered Chelsea €8 million for a loan-to-buy deal.

Roma need attacking wingers to replace Mo Salah and Alessandro Florenzi, the first having travelled to the African Cup of Nations, the other down with a long-term injury.

The Standard claim that the Giallorossi are still interested in West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli, too.

The Belgian youngster only started 14 league games for Real Betis, whom he joined on loan last season.

Having joined Chelsea’s youth academy from Anderlecht in 2012, Musonda has yet to play a single Premier League game for the Pensioners.

Musonda isn’t the first youngster to join an Italian club from Chelsea, Nathaniel Chalobah barely playing in Serie A last season on loan to Napoli.