After failing to land Jese from PSG and having been rejected by Feghouli at West Ham United, Roma are back on the trail of Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel. The 25-year-old Frenchman is pushing for a move to the Italian capital and for this reason, the Giallorossi have returned to the Neroverdi with a new proposal.



The player has already been valued at €30 million which Roma have absolutely no intention of meeting so Sporting Director Frederico Massara has reportedly now suggested an initial loan-deal with an obligation to take the player for €17 million next summer and to also insert a buy-back clause on Lorenzo Pellegrini, who was sold to Sassuolo in the summer of 2015, fixed at €10 million plus full ownership of winger Federico Ricci who is currently on-loan at the club.



Defrel was the subject of interest from Premier League champions Leicester City last summer and is still believed to be on the radar of several English clubs.