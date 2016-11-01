Roma, Manchester United offer them Blind: the latest
30 January at 21:35It is the final rush on the transfer market. With Emerson Palmieri set to join Chelsea, Monchi could very well try to sign an immediate replacement for him as Roma have their eyes on Manchester United's Daley Blind. The 27 year old wingback hasn't been playing much under coach Mourinho as it seems like United offered the Dutch player to Roma according to Sky Sport (via FootballItalia). Blind seems open to the idea of joining Roma as it is now on the Giallorossi to decide what they want to do. Roma do not have a ton of money available so they might be interested in him if they can get Blind on a loan with an option to buy. Time will tell as there aren't many hours remaining.
Blind appeared in 15 games on the season for Manchester United as he scored 1 goal in 2017-18. He is surely hoping to get some extra playing time as Roma might be an option for him. He arrived in Manchester from Ajax as United dished out 18 million euros to get him at the time...
Go to comments