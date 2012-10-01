Roma, Manolas agree to revised contract

Kostas Manolas has reportedly agreed a new contract with Roma, which includes a €37m release clause.



According to Pagine Romaniste, Manolas’ salary will rise to €2.8m net per season, with bonuses possibly taking him up to €3.5m, which represents a ‘substantial’ increase over his current wage bill. Most importantly, however, a €37m exit clause will be inserted into the new deal, although the website warns sporting director Monchi is demanding for it to only be eligible for clubs outside Italy.



There is also no mention of whether the 26-year-old’s new deal will constitute and extension or merely an improvement.



He’s been a lynchpin for Roma’s backline for many seasons now. His strong play for club and the Greek national team has earned him attention across the world. Manolas turned down a lucrative move to Zenit St Petersburg over the summer and was also linked with replacing Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus.