Roma: ‘Manolas contract talks ongoing’

AS Roma director of sport Fredric Massara has talked to Mediaset Premium about the giallorossi campaign as well as the transfer status of some of their stars such as Kostas Manolas and Kevin Strootman.



Manolas is a long-time Chelsea and Manchester United target with both Premier League giants willing to make offers to sign the talented centre-back in the summer. Inter, however, are said to be in pole position to sign the € 50 million Blues and Red Devils target despite AS Roma’s asking price is in the region of € 50 million.



​Manolas, however, is having new contract talks with AS Roma and Massara has unveiled that negotiations are going the right way.



“We want him and Strootman to stay. New contract talks are ongoing and I think negotiations are being positive so far. We want them to stay for many years.” Manolas has played 26 games for the giallorossi in all competitions so far this season.

