Roma, Manolas' future is with Inter as the nerazzurri are ready to pounce

Kostas Manolas' Roma future is in doubt as contract renewal talks haven't produced much. Roma seem to be waiting as they want to be certain that they will be qualified for next year's Uefa Champions league first. According to Sky Sport, Manolas will be leaving Roma at the end of the season and Inter remain to be in pole position.



INTER ARE READY TO MAKE ROMA AN OFFER - It seems like if Suning's Inter are ready to make a 30 million euros offer to Roma for Kostas Manolas. They are also ready to offer the Greek national team player a 3 million euros per season salary as he is currently making only half of that with Spalletti's club.



Roma have a few other important players that they will want to extend like Nainggolan, Strootman and maybe De Rossi but they first want to be sure that they will be playing Champions league football. Even so, Manolas' future seems to be far from Rome as Inter are ready to pounce on him ...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)